ADVERTISEMENT

Elephant brought to temple in Virudhunagar falls sick

January 02, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau

Lalitha, a 56-year-old female elephant, being treated in Virudhunagar on Monday.

A 56-year-old female elephant, Lalitha, under private maintenance, brought to a temple festival here on Monday, fell sick and was lying in recumbent posture. A team of veterinary doctors was attending to the pachyderm.

The animal, which is kept in Rajapalayam, was brought in a truck to the temple for the Vaikunda Ekadasi festival.

However, upon being unloaded from the truck, the elephant lay down on the ground and did not respond to the mahout’s call.

“Our team of veterinary doctors attended to her. We have treated her with 25 bottles of glucose and some intravenous solutions,” said Joint Director of Animal Husbandry (Virudhunagar district) Dr. A. Koilrajan.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The animal showed signs of improvement in the evening, but was not ready to stand on its feet.

“As its health condition improves further, we hope to help her stand up with the assistance of a crane,” he added. The animal had suffered similar ill-health issues a month back.

“Even then, we had cautioned the owner not to move the animal, but keep her healthy with good diet. Despite that he had moved the animal for the temple festival,” Dr. Koilrajan said.

Forest Department officials have been asked to book the owner under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US