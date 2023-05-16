Elephant Arikomban attacks locked ration shop in Megamalai

May 16, 2023 12:13 am | Updated 12:35 am IST - THENI

The lone elephant, Arikomban, is back in Megamalai hills and he targeted a closed ration shop in the early hours of Monday.

According to villagers, the pachyderm is suspected to have moved along side of Manalaru habitation and attacked the shop.

Two days ago, the ration shop had received rice and a few other essential commodities for distribution. The shopkeeper, whose name was given as Muralidharan, lived close to the shop. Since he had gone to Gudalur, he had locked the shop and house. If he had been at his house, the tusker may have attacked him, a villager said..

After pressure from the villagers, the forest department officials intensified the vigil. As they have installed a chip with a GPS on Arikomban, the officials have been monitoring its movements.

The jumbo had previously fatally attacked at least nine villagers in Kerala, the officials here had issued a prohibitory order thus ensuring that the residents remained indoors during nights. As a precautionary measure, tourists were also prohibited from entering Megamalai.

A few days ago, when a bus from Chinnamanoor was proceeding to Megamalai in the evening, the pachyderm was spotted and the bus could only leave after the elephant gave way by entering into the reserve forests.

With the latest movement in Manalaru hamlet, the villagers are again caught in the grip of panic and rumours.

However, senior officials have assured that the pachyderm was closely monitored round-the-clock and there was no need for panic. They urged the villagers to cooperate by staying indoors and not believe rumours.

District Collector R.V. Shajeevana announced that the forest officials were monitoring the elephant’s movement and had appealed to the villagers around Megamalai to be alert.