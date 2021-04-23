Elephant and calf reunited in Megamalai

The forest officials reunited the calf with its mother after tracing its footprints deep into the forest in Meghamalai.

Theni

23 April 2021 21:49 IST

An elephant calf was reunited with its mother by forest officials of the Megamalai Wildlife Division on Friday. Earlier in the day, both the calf and the mother were rescued from a well near Arasaradi in the Varushanadu forest range.

At about 6 a.m, the forest officials received information from the villagers that an elephant and its calf had fallen into the well. A rescue team was deployed to rescue the mother and the calf.

Advertising

Advertising

The calf was first pulled out of the well by using a rope. In order to bring the mother elephant out of the well, the protective wall around the well was demolished. The elephant did manage to come out of the well but on seeing the huge crowd that had gathered to witness the rescue operation, it was frightened and ran into the forest.

The forest officials, after dispersing the crowd, examined the calf. Based on the advice of the veterinarians, they traced the footprints of the mother elephant and took the calf along with them into the interiors of the forest and reunited the calf with its mother which was in a herd, according to Wildlife Warden Sumesh Soman.