Elementary school teachers protest demanding withdrawal of G.O. affecting promotion

The Tamil Nadu Elementary Teachers Organisation-Joint Action Committee (TETO – JAC) members boycotting schools for a day protested outside the Chief Education Officer’s (CEO) office here on Tuesday to press for various demands, including the withdrawal of Government Order 243 which allegedly affects promotions of government elementary school teachers.

Demanding equal pay for secondary grade teachers, they advocated for pay scale for middle school teachers on a par with the Union government’s scale.

R. Chella Pandian, State coordinator, TETO, speaking at the protest, said, “As per G.O. 243, promotions for elementary teachers have changed. Earlier, promotions were within the panchayat-union level, but now they are at State-level.”

Due to this, when a teacher in Madurai gets promoted, they could be transferred to a far-away district and if they refuse, they must have to give up their promotion, he said.

“As women are more in number as elementary school teachers, owing to practical difficulties, they would give up their promotion to avoid transfer thereby remaining in the same position for several years,” Mr. Chella Pandian said.

Joel Raj, district secretary, said, “We also demand equal pay for equal work for secondary grade teachers and the reinstatement of the old pension scheme.”

The pay scale for middle school teachers should be revised to match the Union government’s pay scale, as, until 2006, they received the same grade pay as per Union government norms and it was so only after the norms were changed, he alleged.

