ADVERTISEMENT

Electronics showroom burgled in Sivakasi

February 07, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - SIVAKASI

The Hindu Bureau

Forensic experts looking for fingerprints at an electronics showroom in Sivakasi which was burgled on Monday night. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangements

Unidentified persons took away cash and 12 costly mobile phones from an electronics showroom on Tiruthangal Road in Sivakasi on Monday night.

Police said Syed Abudhahir of Saradha Nagar was running the showroom, selling electronic goods and furniture. The employees locked the showroom and left on Monday night. When they returned on Tuesday morning, they found that the showroom had been burgled.

The police said some unidentified burglars had gained access into the showroom by breaking the asbestos sheet roof and cutting the rods of a window. They had taken away 12 mobile phones and ₹1 lakh kept in a cabinet drawer.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The police said the closed-circuit television camera network in the showroom had been switched off. Forensic experts lifted fingerprints from the spot. A sniffer dog was also pressed into service.

Police officials, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Dhananjayan, inspected the spot. Sivakasi Town police have registered a case.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US