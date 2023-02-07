Electronics showroom burgled in Sivakasi

February 07, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - SIVAKASI

Unidentified persons took away cash and 12 costly mobile phones from an electronics showroom on Tiruthangal Road in Sivakasi on Monday night.

Police said Syed Abudhahir of Saradha Nagar was running the showroom, selling electronic goods and furniture. The employees locked the showroom and left on Monday night. When they returned on Tuesday morning, they found that the showroom had been burgled.

The police said some unidentified burglars had gained access into the showroom by breaking the asbestos sheet roof and cutting the rods of a window. They had taken away 12 mobile phones and ₹1 lakh kept in a cabinet drawer.

The police said the closed-circuit television camera network in the showroom had been switched off. Forensic experts lifted fingerprints from the spot. A sniffer dog was also pressed into service.

Police officials, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Dhananjayan, inspected the spot. Sivakasi Town police have registered a case.