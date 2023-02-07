HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Electronics showroom burgled in Sivakasi

February 07, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - SIVAKASI

The Hindu Bureau
Forensic experts looking for fingerprints at an electronics showroom in Sivakasi which was burgled on Monday night.

Forensic experts looking for fingerprints at an electronics showroom in Sivakasi which was burgled on Monday night. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangements

Unidentified persons took away cash and 12 costly mobile phones from an electronics showroom on Tiruthangal Road in Sivakasi on Monday night.

Police said Syed Abudhahir of Saradha Nagar was running the showroom, selling electronic goods and furniture. The employees locked the showroom and left on Monday night. When they returned on Tuesday morning, they found that the showroom had been burgled.

The police said some unidentified burglars had gained access into the showroom by breaking the asbestos sheet roof and cutting the rods of a window. They had taken away 12 mobile phones and ₹1 lakh kept in a cabinet drawer.

The police said the closed-circuit television camera network in the showroom had been switched off. Forensic experts lifted fingerprints from the spot. A sniffer dog was also pressed into service.

Police officials, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Dhananjayan, inspected the spot. Sivakasi Town police have registered a case.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.