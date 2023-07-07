Electronic gadgets, increased enforcement bring down fatal accidents in rural areas of Madurai

July 07, 2023 11:01 pm | Updated 11:01 pm IST - Madurai

Using of electronic gadgets to check drunk driving and speeding by drivers of cars, the major reasons for fatal accidents on highways reported in rural areas of Madurai district, has brought down the number of accidents in the district.

“With 60% of the fatal road accidents reported in the district limits are from the highways, we have a focussed action on these counts in select stretches,” said Superintendent of Police R. Shiva Prasad.

The police have been keeping a watch on those violations on the highways in Tirumangalam, Melur and Vadipatti regions.

“We were not effectively using speed guns and breath analysers available with us. Now, our teams are using them every day,” the SP said.

Two sets of teams are involved in checking speeding of vehicles at every region.

“One team is to detect the speed of the vehicles that go beyond 80 kmph and 100 kmph depending on the stretches. If any vehicle is identified to be speeding, it is communicated to another team waiting some distance away,” Mr. Shiva Prasad said.

The vehicles are stopped by the second team and a fine of ₹ 1,000 is imposed on the drivers.

Similarly, the police have now been empowered by the courts of law to use breath analysers to check if any driver is drunk while driving the vehicles.

“Earlier, the police had the cumbersome process of taking the suspected driver to the nearest hospital to have his blood checked for alcohol content. But, at least two police personnel had to be spared for every suspected drunk driver to take them to the hospital,” the SP said.

Armed with the gadgets, the intensified checking has been going on during the evening hours every day on the highways for the last three months.

While only 974 cases for speeding had been registered up to June in 2022, the number has increased manifold to 4,352 in the corresponding period this year.

Similarly, the number of cases for drunk driving too has been on the rise in the same period from 148 (2022) to 650 (2023).

As a result, the number of deaths has come down to 303 in 281 fatal accidents in 2023 as against 321 deaths in 309 accidents the previous year.

Mr. Shiva Prasad said that imposition of the revised fine amounts of ₹ 10,000 for drunk driving and strict enforcement have helped in reduction of the fatal cases.