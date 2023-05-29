ADVERTISEMENT

Electrocution of vendor: wife seeks ₹1 crore as compensation

May 29, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

A widow with two children, accompanied by social activists, at the Thoothukudi Collectorate on Monday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Seeking compensation of ₹1 crore from the government, Thoothukudi Corporation and TANGEDCO, a widow, whose husband was allegedly electrocuted by power passing in the steel grill erected around Anna Statue here due to poor maintenance, submitted a petition to Collector K. Senthil Raj on Monday.

When Jayaganesan, 33, of Arockiyapuram Ayyarvilai near here was selling greens to his customers near the Anna Statue traffic island near Kamaraj Vegetable Market on May 25, electricity passing in the steel grill erected around the statue killed the vendor.

Even though Anna Statue is being maintained by the DMK party, the power connection given to illuminate the statue and the ornamental lights around it has been given in the name of Corporation Commissioner.

 “Since the power connection given to the ornamental lights installed around Anna Statue has been given in a unsafe manner, it has killed my husband, who has left behind me and two children in the lurch. The ruling DMK, the Corporation administration and the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation should be held responsible for this mishap in which our family has lost its breadwinner. Besides registering a case of murder, they should be directed to give ₹1 crore as compensation to our family,” said J. Linga Siva, wife of the deceased.

Samaththuva Makkal Kazhagam office-bearers, who accompanied the affected family as the petition was submitted, said they would not hesitate to take the support of other political parties to render justice to the bereaved family.

