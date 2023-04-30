Electrocution deaths of 2 students in Virudhunagar: Three persons, including site engineer, arrested

April 30, 2023 04:13 pm | Updated 04:19 pm IST - VIRUDHUNAGAR

A site engineer and two supervisors at the construction site of Government Arts College at Menedal near Narikudi in Virudhunagar district have been arrested on April 30, in connection with the deaths due to electrocution of two school boys who were working at the site on Saturday, April 29.

Police said the parents of the boys refused to accept the bodies and demanded action against the three persons involved in construction of the building.

R. Harish Kumar, 15, of M. Puliyankulam, who had appeared for class 9 exam, and K. Raviselvam of the same village, who had written Plus Two examination, went for construction work during their annual vacation. While working at the site, they came into contact with a live wire lying on the ground and were electrocuted to death on Saturday forenoon. Their bodies were taken to the Government hospital at Narikudi and a post-mortem was conducted.

The police on Sunday arrested the site engineer, Jayaseelan Raja of Tirunelveli, and site supervisors, J. Palsamy, 29, of Kattanur and N. Vijayaraghavan, 28, of Paramakudi. All three were booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder under Section 304 (ii) of Indian Penal Code. They were arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

After the police informed the parents about their arrest, the bodies were taken from the hospital on Sunday.