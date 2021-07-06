Hunter electrocuted

E. Vallikumar, 28, of Kallidaikurichi near Ambasamudram in Tirunelveli district got electrocuted when he touched live electric fence around a farm near Alangulam on Monday night. He went for hunting wild animals with his friends. When they crossed a farm near Kuruvankottai – Thuththikulam Road, he came in contact with a live electric fence and died on the way to the hospital.