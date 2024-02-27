ADVERTISEMENT

Electrified railway line between Bhagavathipuram and Edamon inspected

February 27, 2024 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Statutory inspection of the newly-electrified railway section of Bhagavathipuram-Edamon in Sengottai-Punalur sector was conducted on Tuesday.

A.K. Siddhartha, Principal Chief Electrical Engineer, Southern Railway, along with Sharad Srivastava, Madurai Divisional Railway Manager, conducted the inspection. The 34.67-km ghat section between Bhagavathipuram and Edamon railway stations is one of the most difficult terrains for electrification in the zone.

During the inspection which started in the morning, the officials checked the newly-created electrical traction assets and the safety standards followed in overhead electrical equipment provided in tunnels, bridges and underneath power lines, road overbridges and foot overbridges.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Subsequently, a speed trial using a train formation attached with an electric loco was also conducted in the section.

A sectioning post at Thenmala, and sub-sectioning posts at New Aryankavu and Edamon railway stations were also inspected.

The officials also checked the competency of the staff to work in the electrified section, and the tools and equipment provided to them.

Sameer Dighe, Chief Project Director, Railway Electrification, Chennai, M.S. Rohan, Deputy Chief Electrical Engineer, Railway Electrification, Madurai, and K. Narayan, Assistant Executive Electrical Engineer, accompanied them.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US