Electrified railway line between Bhagavathipuram and Edamon inspected

February 27, 2024 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - MADURAI

Statutory inspection of the newly-electrified railway section of Bhagavathipuram-Edamon in Sengottai-Punalur sector was conducted on Tuesday.

A.K. Siddhartha, Principal Chief Electrical Engineer, Southern Railway, along with Sharad Srivastava, Madurai Divisional Railway Manager, conducted the inspection. The 34.67-km ghat section between Bhagavathipuram and Edamon railway stations is one of the most difficult terrains for electrification in the zone.

During the inspection which started in the morning, the officials checked the newly-created electrical traction assets and the safety standards followed in overhead electrical equipment provided in tunnels, bridges and underneath power lines, road overbridges and foot overbridges.

Subsequently, a speed trial using a train formation attached with an electric loco was also conducted in the section.

A sectioning post at Thenmala, and sub-sectioning posts at New Aryankavu and Edamon railway stations were also inspected.

The officials also checked the competency of the staff to work in the electrified section, and the tools and equipment provided to them.

Sameer Dighe, Chief Project Director, Railway Electrification, Chennai, M.S. Rohan, Deputy Chief Electrical Engineer, Railway Electrification, Madurai, and K. Narayan, Assistant Executive Electrical Engineer, accompanied them.

