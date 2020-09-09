Electrification of 5 sections to be over by 2022

TIRUNELVELI
Electrification of five sections under Southern Railway’s Madurai Division will be completed by October 2022 while the Manamadurai–Rameswaram section will be ready for traffic by March 2021.
The Allahabad-based Central Organisation of Railway Electrification has given this information to questions raised under Right to Information Act by R. Pandiaraja of Paavoorchathram in Tenkasi district.
Electrification of Shencottai – Virudhunagar, Virudhunagar – Manamadurai, Madurai – Manamadurai, Manamadurai – Karaikudi and Tenkasi – Tirunelveli – Tiruchendur sections would be completed by October 2022.
However, electrification of Manamadurai – Rameswaram section will be completed by March 2021.
While estimation for electrification of Punalur – Kollam section has been sanctioned and the Central Organisation of Railway Electrification may begin work in near future, estimates for Punalur – Shencottai section electrification is yet to be sanctioned, the reply says.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath