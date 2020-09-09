Electrification of 5 sections to be over by 2022

TIRUNELVELI

Electrification of five sections under Southern Railway’s Madurai Division will be completed by October 2022 while the Manamadurai–Rameswaram section will be ready for traffic by March 2021.

The Allahabad-based Central Organisation of Railway Electrification has given this information to questions raised under Right to Information Act by R. Pandiaraja of Paavoorchathram in Tenkasi district.

Electrification of Shencottai – Virudhunagar, Virudhunagar – Manamadurai, Madurai – Manamadurai, Manamadurai – Karaikudi and Tenkasi – Tirunelveli – Tiruchendur sections would be completed by October 2022.

However, electrification of Manamadurai – Rameswaram section will be completed by March 2021.

While estimation for electrification of Punalur – Kollam section has been sanctioned and the Central Organisation of Railway Electrification may begin work in near future, estimates for Punalur – Shencottai section electrification is yet to be sanctioned, the reply says.