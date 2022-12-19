Electricity conservation rally taken out

December 19, 2022 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Collector K. Senthil Raj flagged off the ‘Electricity Conservation Rally’ organized here on Monday.

Addressing the rallyists, Dr. Senthil Raj said the rally was being organised to create awareness among the public of conserving electricity as every unit of power being saved is equivalent to a unit of electricity generated for which heavy investment is required.

Since the country will be staring at severe shortage of coal and other fossil fuels in the next 50 years, generation of up to 80% of power in the country non-renewable energy sources would be at stake. Hence, power conservation should become a part of life.

“Government employees should save power in offices to set an example to others,” Dr. Senthil Raj said.

The rally, which was flagged off at new bus-stand TANGEDCO substation, reached the starting point via new bus-stand and Polepettai traffic island.