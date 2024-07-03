Electrically-operated lifting barriers installed at 23 level crossings in Madurai Railway Division

Madurai Railway Division has planned to convert over 100 mechanically-operated barriers of level crossing gates into electrically-operated lifting barriers with an aim to enhance efficiency in train operation.

Already lifting barriers at 23 level crossings were being electrically operated, according to a statement.

The new system enables lifting of level crossing boom gates swiftly.

“In mechanically-operated system, the gates are opened and closed by rotating winches, with wire ropes enabling the lifting and lowering of the barriers. This process typically takes two to three minutes for the gatekeeper to complete it following specific safety protocols,” the statement added.

Helps swifter operation

However, the electrically-operated gates can be opened or closed within 12 seconds. With a control panel with knobs and push buttons and LED indications, the two barriers on either sides of railway tracks can be operated individually or simultaneously.

A locking system is also provided to secur the boom in the horizonthal position when fully lowered. Besides, the safety protocols at these gates are completed without any manual intervention.

Unlike the mechanical gates, the electrically-operated gates also eliminate the need for physical effort to open or close them. They function using relay technology with push-button operation. The cost of installing electrical barriers and the sliding boom at each gate is ₹20 lakh.

However, as a supplementary measure, manually-operated sliding booms are also provided at these gates to handle situations such as road vehicles hitting the lifting barriers.

The reduced operational time of the lifting barriers would significantly benefit the road-users by reducing their waiting time at the gates.

Caution to road users

The statement also cautioned the vehicle users about the higher cost of damage to be imposed on those who damage the lifting barriers that comes with sophisticated technology. Replacement of one barrier damaged by vehicle collisions would be ₹2.5 lakh to ₹3 lakh.

