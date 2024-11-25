Electric vehicle facility at Kokkirakulam bus stop to help differently-abled persons to reach Collectorate in Tirunelveli

The Tirunelveli district administration has introduced a new electric vehicle service for differently abled and elderly persons operating from Kokkirakulam bus stop. This system aims to make it more convenient for them to file their grievances at the meeting on Mondays.

Collector K.P. Karthikeyan received the petitions from the public during the weekly grievance meeting. Recently, the EV service was unavailable and when the issue was brought to the officials, it was set right and reintroduced.

The residents of Padappakurichi expressed their dissatisfaction with the proposed construction of a sewage pumping station in their village. They stated that there are around 500 families and that building a pumping station in the middle of the village would harm both the environment and health of the residents. They urged the government to consider constructing the pumping station at a location far from the village prioritising the well being of the residents.

T. Antony from Alagiyapandiapuram filed a petition stating that he has been residing in the village for 40 years. However, the construction of multiple houses blocked the pathway to his house causing significant inconvenience. He added that the pathway is now restricted that even a two wheeler cannot pass through making it difficult for emergency situations. Mr. Antony has requested the government to take necessary action and create a public pathway to restore access to his home.

Thoothukudi:

In Thoothukudi, fishermen from Jeeva Nagar in Tiruchendur submitted a petition to Collector K. Elambahavath at the grievance redressal meeting highlighting the severe impact of sea erosion on their coastal area which almost resembles an island. They added that the erosion has caused sea water to enter into the village leading to significant hardships and jeopardising their lives, belongings and boats.

The fishermen also mentioned that the Fisheries department had informed them about a proposal for constructing groynes along the Jeeva Nagar at a cost of ₹25 crore, which has been sent for government approval and is still awaiting clearance. They urged immediate action to expedite the construction of the groynes.