Electric poles in middle of road draws Collector’s attention

May 14, 2023 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - Virudhunagar

Virudhunagar administration has identified about 20 electric poles to shift that are a hindrance to people in the district.

These poles are in the middle of carriage ways in narrow lanes which frustrate the local residents and road users.Often, their petitions to local bodies and the TANGEDCO draw no response for years.

While TANGEDCO charges for shifting the poles which costs thousands of reupees, the local bodiesoften come up with lack of funds. This cause the people to suffer who are unable to use carts or cars in the narrow streets as the poles are a major obstruction.

When Collector V.P. Jayaseelan found that the poles hinder traffic, he took prompt steps to shift them.

Acting on petitions received during the weekly grievances redressal day and those reported in newspapers, the Collector called for meeting of officials of TANGEDCO and local bodies.

“We have identified 20 such bottlenecks caused by the electric poles remaining in the middle of the roads,” the Collector said. In some of the streets, people couldn’t use cars on the roads and would take circuitious route leading to traffic, he added.

In some cases, widening of the roads would have brought the poles, which were earlier in the road margins, to the middle. In other cases, the poles would have been erected outside the building which could have encroached upon the government land. After eviction, the pole would be seen located in the carriage way, the Collector explained.

“TANGECO cannot shift any of the poles without collecting charges for the work under deposit contribution work,” said an official from TANGEDCO. The cost varies on quantum of work.

“In some cases, the single pole can be relocated but a few others would also be required to move to maintain alignment of the cable,” the official said.

The Collector said that works which would require minimal shifting were identified and officials from local bodies also held talks with TANGEDCO and brought down the costs to minimum. “We have shifted around eight poles till now,” the Collector said.