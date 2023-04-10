ADVERTISEMENT

Electric fence kills male elephant

April 10, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - TENKASI

The Hindu Bureau

A male elephant, aged about 12 years, was electrocuted as it tried to enter a sugarcane field near Sivagiri on Sunday night.

 Sources in the forest department said the male elephant, which strayed into the ranches in Periya Aavudaiperi near Sivagiri, entered the sugarcane field of a farmer, Periya Karuppaiah. As an electric fence had been erected around the five-acre field, the elephant got electrocuted when it placed its foot on it.

 Following information, the forest personnel rushed to the spot along with the officials of Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation to confirm the installation of the electric fence. Further investigations are on.

