Electric fence kills boy; family cremates body without informing police in Watrap

November 26, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The body of a 17-year-old boy, M. Balamurugan, who was reportedly electrocuted when he came in contact with an electric fence while hunting wild animals in the wee hours of Sunday was cremated without the knowledge of the police.

The police said that the boy along with his friends had gone out for hunting on Saturday night.

However, he died after suffering electric shock when he came in contact with a fence on a farm. As the news of the death reached the village, the family members and relatives retrieved the body and cremated it by 5 a.m.

Based on a complaint by the village administrative officer, the Watrap police have registered a case.

