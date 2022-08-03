Electors in Madurai urged to link their voter ID with Aadhaar card

District Election Officer and Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar held a consultative meeting at the Collectorate on Wednesday with recognised political party representatives on linking of Aadhaar number with voter ID card.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed party representatives to create awareness among people to link Aadhaar numbers with voter identity cards from August 1, stated a press release.

Voters can link their Aadhar number with their voter identity card through www.nvsp.in, www.voterportal.eci.gov.in or by downloading the Voter Helpline mobile app.

Further, for this purpose, all polling booth level officers and other election staff have been directed to visit the residences of the voters directly to obtain the Aadhaar number and link them through the Form-6B or Garuda mobile app developed exclusively for the purpose. The Collector requested the voters to extend full cooperation in completing the process.

Youths on completion at 17 years of age can submit Form 6 to enable inclusion of their names in the electoral rolls when they turn 18.

Young voters can apply to include their names in the voter list on four base dates -- January 1, April 1, July 1 and October 1 as per the Election Commission’s directions.

According to a special summary revision to come in effect from Thursday, works will be carried out to repair remote polling booths and select new buildings in place of damaged polling booths.

Mr Sekhar has instructed the voters to submit a petition at the offices of the Electoral Registration Officer or Assistant Electoral Registration Officer concerned if there are any issues in the aforementioned processes.

District Revenue Officer R. Sakthivel, Revenue Divisional Officers, Tahsildars and representatives of all parties were present.