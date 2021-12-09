Electoral rolls for urban civic bodies released

Election for Tiruchendur municipality will be held later as delimitation is yet to be completed

The urban civic bodies of the district have 7,28,348 voters – 3,55,342 men, 3,72,957 women and 49 others – according to the electoral rolls released by Collector V. Vishnu on Thursday evening.

Tirunelveli Corporation with 55 wards has 4,16,389 voters – 2,03,879 men, 2,12,473 women and 37 others.

Ambasamudram and Vickramasingapuram municipalities have 73,364 voters – 35,479 men, 37,883 women and two others. In the 17 town panchayats of Tirunelveli district, 2,38,595 voters – 1,15,984 men, 1,22,601 women and 10 others – are living.

The 18 town panchayats and two municipalities and the lone Corporation of Thoothukudi district have 6,17,104 voters – 3,01,555 men, 3,15,463 women and 86 others – who will cast their votes in 730 polling booths, according to the electoral rolls released by District Revenue Officer Kannabiran on Thursday.

Kovilpatti and Kayalpattinam municipalities have 1,16,232 voters – 57,144 men, 59,069 women and 19 others – who will exercise their franchise in 125 polling booths.

In Arumuganeri, Athoor, Eral, Ettaiyapuram, Kazhugumalai, Nazareth, Sattankulam, Sawyerpuram, Srivaikundam, Udangudi, Vilathikulam, Azhwarthirunagari, Kadambur, Kayathar, Pudur, Kanam, Perungulam and Thenthirupperai town panchayats 1,78,484 voters – 86,648 men, 91,824 women and 12 others – will cast their votes in 286 polling booths.

Since Tiruchendur town panchayat has been upgraded as municipality, work on delimitation of wards is yet to be completed and hence election for this municipality will be held later.

As per the electoral rolls released by Thoothukudi Corporation Commissioner T. Charusree, the 60 wards have 3,22,388 votes – 1,57,763 men, 1,64,570 women and 55 others – who will cast their votes in 319 polling booths.

In Tenkasi district, Collector S. Gopala Sundararaj released the electoral rolls for the urban civic body elections.

Kadayanallur, Puliyangudi, Sankarankovil, Shencottai and Tenkasi municipalities have 2,70,081 voters – 1,32,951 men, 1,37,124 women and six others – in 153 wards. A total of 300 polling booths will be set up in these wards of five municipalities.

In Achanpudur, Alangulam, Alwarkurichi, Ayikudi, Courtallam, Ilanji, Keezhapavoor, Melagaram, Paimpozhil, Pudur, Royagiri, Sambavarvadakarai, Sivagiri, Sundarapandiapuram, Tiruvenkatam, Vadakarai Keezhpidagai and Vasudevanallur town panchayatswith 260 wards, 2,11,950 voters – 1,04,066 men, 1,07,878 women and six others – will cast their votes in 294 booths.

In all, Tenkasi district’s urban civic bodies house 4,82,031 voters – 2,37,017 men, 2,45,002 women and 12 others. They will cast their votes in 594 polling booths.

In Kanniyakumari district, three municipalities and 51 town panchayats have 7,29,535 voters – 3,64,293 men, 3,65,193 women and 49 others – who will cast their votes in 944 polling booths.

The three municipalities of the district have 57,848 voters – 28,461 men, 29,381 and six others – who will exercise their franchise in 77 booths. In the 51 town panchayats, 867 booths will be set up to enable 6,71,687 voters – 3,35,832 men, 3,35,812 women and 43 others – to cast their votes, according to the electoral rolls released by Collector M. Aravind.

The electoral rolls released will be displayed in the urban civic bodies concerned and also in the Development Section in the District Collectorate. Those who want to add or delete names or make corrections in the names or addresses should submit the appropriate form to the Electoral Roll Registration Officer concerned.