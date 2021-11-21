Madurai

Electoral roll revision: 5,900 forms received in two days

Virudhunagar

Virudhunagar district has received over 5,951 forms for inclusion, deletion, correction and change of address in the last two days of additional camps held on Saturday and Sunday.

Among them, over 2,092 forms, including online applications were received on Saturday, and 3,859 offline forms were received at the special camps held at various places on Sunday.

So far, 22,150 forms have been received from November 1 when the summary revision of electoral rolls for the seven assembly constituency began.

Among the total number of forms received so far, 14,259 are for inclusion of names and 28,93 for deletion of names. All those who would turn 18 as on with January 1, 2022 are eligible to include their names in the voter list.


