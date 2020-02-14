MADURAI

Madurai district has a total of 26,43,305 voters in Madurai, said Collector T. G. Vinay while releasing the electoral roll here on Friday.

The district has 10 Assembly segments — Melur, Madurai East, Sholavandan, Madurai North, Madurai South, Madurai Central, Madurai West, Thiruparankundram, Thirumangalam and Usilampatti.

Woman voters outnumbered men voters in all Assembly segments except Usilampatti. While there were 13,40,435 women, 13,02,700 men and 170 transgender persons who are voters. While Madurai East had the maximum number of voters (3,15,720), Sholavandhan had the least (2,15,599).

In the draft electoral roll released earlier in December 2019, there were a total of 25,88,981 voters.

The Collector announced that the citizens could submit forms particularly Form 6 for additions, Form 7 for deletions and Form 8 for corrections. Voters can also apply to state the change of their location through Form 8 A. These services can be done both online and offline.