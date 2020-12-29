Electoral Roll Observer holds meeting

Madurai

Sigy Thomas Vaidhyan, who was appointed as the electoral roll observer of the district, and Collector T. Anbalagan held a meeting regarding the electoral rolls with the representatives of recognised political parties, here on Tuesday.

Ms. Vaidhyan told the representatives that the district administration was taking all efforts to conduct a free and fair election.

The political party representatives said that the option of postal ballot for the elderly voters aged above 80 must be cancelled. Instead, separate rooms or facilities can be arranged in polling booths for the elderly voters, they said.

They asked the district administration if the names of voters added to the electoral roll during the special revision camps would be shared with the booth agents of political parties.

The representatives also urged the district administration to ensure that in booths where the number of voters exceeded 1,000, the excess voters must be accommodated in different rooms of the same polling station.