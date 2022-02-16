Electioneering moves to top gear

Complaints of bribing voters surface

TIRUNELVELI

With barely 24 hours left for canvassing of votes for the urban civic polls, candidates have moved the electioneering to top gear.

The DMK which treats the urban civic polls as a referendum for their nine-month-long rule in Tamil Nadu and the AIADMK that lost power to its arch rival in the Assembly polls held in last May in the absence of its charismatic leader and former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa try their level best to make their presence felt by winning as many wards in the urban civic bodies though the DMK seems to be leading in the race at the moment.

After former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami campaigned for the party candidates, the then Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam visited the southern districts for electioneering that lacked the much-needed spirit.

Though the AIADMK wants to prove a point in this election, most of their candidates are not so confident of their poll prospects since their party is not in power. At the same time, the DMK candidates are brimming with confidence as they believe that the election of the candidates of the ruling party alone would help development of wards with more facilities.

Even though the electioneering of DMK’s youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin in Tirunelveli district witnessed huge crowd, most of the people were mobilized from other parts of the district to the venue in vans, it is said.

The candidates, even while going out for canvassing, are dancing to the tune of the voters. Interestingly, the candidates use this strategy – right from crushing sugarcane to help a roadside sugarcane juice vendor to cleaning the garbage heaped on the roadside - to fetch the votes.

As the electioneering has moved to top gear, charges of bribing the voters have started surfacing in various parts of Tirunelveli district. When DMK candidate for ward 3 of Tirunelveli Corporation P. Subramanian went to South Balabhagya Nagar in his ward reportedly for canvassing votes on Wednesday, his vehicle was stopped by independent candidate M.C. Karthik and his supporters, who alleged that the ruling party candidate had come there to bribe the voters.

Mr. Karthik, who is contesting in this ward as independent candidate after he was denied ticket in the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, DMK’s electoral ally, even though he was the VCK’s district secretary, alleged that he, along with his supporters, had impounded the vehicle carrying Mr. Subramanian and his supporters even as he was bribing the voters.

When the Flying Squad and the police arrived at the spot, they recovered ₹ 20,000 from one of the persons accompanying Mr. Subramanian. “Since he was carrying the amount to buy a mobile phone, he was let off with the amount,” the officials said.