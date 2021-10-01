Electioneering for rural civic polls taps social media

As candidates vying for various positions in the rural local bodies have only three days left for electioneering, the aspirants are making an all-out effort to lure electorate by employing all possible strategies including the recently added arsenal, social media.

After entering the electoral battle and before starting their electioneering, the contestants meet the village heads, important persons hailing from various castes and religions and the trustees of the village temples in a bid to win their support as it would ultimately fetch them the votes of their supporters also. When the candidates meet the temple administrators, they invariably promise renovation of the temples or creating new facilities in these places of worship.

Then, they start their electioneering by meeting voters at their doorsteps. Even as painting of symbols with the names of candidates on the compound walls of houses goes on, distribution of pamphlets carrying the promises made by candidates is done during ‘door canvassing’.

This is further strengthened by campaign vehicles visiting all streets and street-corner campaign has become an inseparable part of the electioneering.

“Since winning the panchayat president post is a matter of pride for every contestant and none can digest the defeat in this election, intense fight is on to win the battle of ballots. This is one of the factors that worsens or revives enmity between candidates belonging to particular families that has led to even murders in the past in Tirunelveli district. So, every candidate is doing whatever he or she can do to win the votes to become panchayat presidents,” says ‘Minnal’ Mohammed Ali, a MDMK functionary from Maanur near here.

For the first time, social media platforms, mostly WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram, are playing a major role. Promises made by candidates are being taken to the voters through these platforms since every family has at least a smart phone.

“Since, contestants have list of phone numbers of voters, the candidates send their promises to the electorate everyday seeking their support. They also point out the omissions of the rival candidates. In most areas, caste plays a major role in deciding the votes,” says R. Murugavel of Ariyakulam near Palayamkottai.

Besides highlighting the omissions of the outgoing presidents of village panchayats and the heads of the panchayat union and district panchayat councils, the contestants give tall promises to the voters – right from laying of new roads and constructing drainage channels to establishing primary health centers, veterinary hospitals, rural banks, new middle schools in every village panchayat etc.

“We know that some of these promises cannot be fulfilled by the candidates… but we accept the promises with a smile and promise them that we would vote for them even though we are committed to elect the right person for the right positions,” says N. Mangayarkarasi, a matriculation school teacher from Radhapuram.

Demand for announcers having attractive male and female voice is very high now as they are being hired by candidates to record these promises. Later, these recorded voices reach the voters through election campaign vehicles, WhatsApp, Facebook etc.

“We use the latest software for recording the candidates’ promises. We also record election campaign songs for candidates in the tune of popular cinema songs. Since, the Election Commission has imposed several restrictions, this mode of campaign has come in handy for the candidates,” says Parvathi Muththamizh, a popular announcer here.