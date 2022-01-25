AIADMK to go it alone in Thisaiyanvilai town panchayat election

The AIADMK candidates will contest on its ‘Two Leaf’ symbol in all 18 wards of Thisaiyanvilai Town Panchayat in the urban local body polls, party’s organising secretary and former chairman of Thisaiyanvilai Town Panchayat A.K. Srinivasan has said.

“We’ll not face the ensuing election for urban local body with the BJP’s alliance as we want to ensure the victory of all 18 candidates,” he said.

While addressing the urban local body election preparatory meeting held at Thisaiyanvilai on Tuesday, he said the AIADMK candidates would be fielded in all 18 wards.

“Since we want to ensure the victory of the AIADMK candidates in all the 18 wards, we’re not in need of the electoral alliance with the BJP,” he said.

Since the 18 wards house significant number of Christian and Muslim voters, they backed the DMK candidate M. Appavu in the Assembly polls held in April last. Mr. Srinivasan, who has understood the electoral matrix as he was the chairman of the townpanchayat during the last tenure, has announced that the AIADMK would go it alone in this urban local body.

District secretary N. Ganesa Raja was present.