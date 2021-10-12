DMK, allies bag 33 panchayat union wards

TIRUNELVELI

12 October 2021 21:00 IST

DMK all set to capture chairperson’s post in nine panchayat unions in the district

The DMK and its allies have decimated the AIADMK in the rural local body polls as the ruling party has won 33 of the 44 panchayat union wards for which the results were declared till 8 p.m. and candidates of the DMK-led combine are leading in all 12 district panchayat wards.

In other words, the DMK is all set to capture chairperson’s post in all nine panchayat unions in the district and the district panchayat council.

The AIADMK had to satisfy with its win in ward 16 of Radhapuram union where its candidate Rajan won. In Nanguneri union, its candidate Senthurpandian got elected from ward 5.

In Palayamkottai union, the DMK-led combine captured all eight (results declared) of the 14 wards while leading in the remaining wards.

CPI (M) candidate J. Samadhanam got elected to Pappakudi panchayat union council from ward 2. She, who polled 1,611 votes, defeated AIADMK candidate K. Vijaya by a margin of 237 votes as the loser got only 1,374 votes.

The AMMK, which got routed in the Assembly election held in last April, has got a councillor as its candidate Muthupandi (ward 2 of Maanur union) has been elected.

Congress candidates Philip (ward 2 of Valliyoor union), Deivanai (ward 5 of Palayamkottai union), Vanitha (ward 2 of Kalakkad union) and Venkatesh Dhanaraj (ward 7 of Valliyoor union) have been elected.

Independent candidates Tamilselvan (ward 4 of Kalakkad union), Rahaina Syed Javed (ward 1 of Valliyoor union), S.K. Stephen Joseph Raja (ward 2 of Nanguneri union) S. Murugesan (ward 11 of Nanguneri union), Muthulakshmi (ward 6 of Nanguneri union), Jenat Babu (ward 7 of Manur union), Aruldhas Raj (ward 8 of Manur), V. Udayammai (ward 4 of Manur union), S. Uma Devi (ward 5 of Manur union), Gnana Sharmila (ward 3 of Radhapuram union), Uma Devi (ward 5 of Ambasamudram union) emerged victorious.

Ms. Rahaina defeated her nearest rival and DMK candidate C. Bhanumathi by a margin of 33 votes.

Interestingly, Ambasamudram union that reposed its faith in AIADMK candidate Esakki Subbiah in the Assembly polls held in April last, has backed the DMK candidates this time as the ruling party won 4 (results declared till 8 p.m.) of the 9 wards.

Collector V. Vishnu and Superintendent of Police N. Manivannan visited the nine counting centres across the district since morning.