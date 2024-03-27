Election observers hold meeting in Tirunelveli

March 27, 2024 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

General Observer for Tirunelveli Parliamentary constituency Sonali Ponkshe Vayangankar, Police Observer Pankaj Nain and Expenditure Observer Kazi Suhail Anees Ahmed held discussion with District Collector and Presiding Officer K. P. Karthikeyan on Wednesday on conducting incident-free polls on April 19.

Dr. Karthikeyan explained in detail to the Observers about the preparations made in the constituency for free and fair election and also about the distribution of Electors Photo Identity Card to the voters, printing of final electoral roll, training for the polling personnel, demo of Electronic Voting Machine being done in the rural areas, election awareness campaign etc.

The Collector also explained about the steps taken for distributing Form 12D to the senior citizens above the age of 85 years and the physically challenged persons with more than 40% disability for casting their votes.

The operations of flying squads and static squads to check the movement of unaccounted cash and gifts and the security arrangements made in the sensitive and vulnerable polling booths were explained to the Observers.

“We are taking due and immediate steps on the complaints being received from the public on poll code violations and sending the action taken on the complaints to the Election Commission,” Dr. Karthikeyan said.

The Observers also inspected the 24 X 7 Election Control Room established in the Collectorate.

Besides submitting the poll code violation complaints via 1950 and 1800 425 8373, the public and the political parties can also contact Ms. Sonali Ponkshe Vayangankar (91672 79275), Mr. Pankaj Nain (94899 63739) and Mr. Kazi Suhail Anees Ahmed (94899 63627) for poll code violations between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Corporation Commissioner Thakare Shubham Dnayndeorao, Sub-Collector, Cheranmahadevi Arpit Jain, Deputy Commissioners of Police Adharsh Pachera and G.S. Anita, Superintendent of Police N. Silambarasan and District Revenue Officer M. Suganya were present.

