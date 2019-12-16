Election Observers appointed

Dindigul

The State Election Commission has appointed M.S. Shanmugam as General Observer to monitor the upcoming local body elections in Dindigul district on Monday.

A statement said that residents can contact the Observer over 97890-44363 for registering any poll related complaints. People can also dial 1800-425-0752 (toll free number) for lodging their complaints or for any poll related queries.

Theni

M. Asia Mariam, who has been appointed as General Observer by Tamil Nadu Election Commission to monitor the local body elections in Theni district, arrived here on Monday.

According to a press release, public can meet the Observer at the Circuit House between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. and submit petitions or complaints on poll-related issues. The Observer can be reached over 93852-86480, the release added.