ADVERTISEMENT

Election Expenditure Observers for Tenkasi constituency

March 20, 2024 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - TENKASI

The Hindu Bureau

The Election Commission of India has posted two Election Expenditure Observers for Tenkasi (Reserved) Parliamentary constituency.

 According to District Collector A.K. Kamal Kishore, Indian Revenue Service officer Sathish Gurumurthy, who can be reached via 93639 78511, will be in-charge of Sankarankovil, Kadayanallur and Tenkasi Assembly constituencies.

 IRS officer Amir Mohammed Iqbal (93639 83316) will be taking care of Rajapalayam, Srivilliputhur and Vasudevanallur Assembly constituencies.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

 Besides filing the complaints or submit suggestions to these officials through these phone numbers, political parties and the public can also do the same through 1800-425-837, C-Vigil App or Voters Helpdesk’s 1950, Mr. Kamal Kishore said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US