Election Expenditure Observer inspects Election Control room, Media Centre

March 22, 2024 09:45 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
From left, Rani Lama and Madhumita Das, Expenditure observers for Madurai Lok Sabha constituency, at Collectorate in Madurai on Thursday. Collector M.S. Sangeetha and Additional Collector Monika Rana are also seen.

From left, Rani Lama and Madhumita Das, Expenditure observers for Madurai Lok Sabha constituency, at Collectorate in Madurai on Thursday. Collector M.S. Sangeetha and Additional Collector Monika Rana are also seen. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

The Election Expenditure Observer for Madurai Parliamentary Constituency Rani Lama (Melur, Madurai East, Madurai North Assembly constituencies) on Friday inspected the Election Control room and the Media Centre on the Madurai Collectorate premises.

Rani Lama and Madhumita Das (Madurai South, Madurai Central, Madurai West Assembly constituencies) have been appointed Election Expenditure Observers for the Madurai Lok Sabha Constituency.

Dharmveer Tandi and Vijendra Kumar Meena have been appointed the Election Expenditure Observers for Theni Lok Sabha Constituency.

Manoj V. Tripathi is the Election Expenditure Observer for the Sivaganga Lok Sabha Constituency and Heera Ram Choudhary is the Election Expenditure Observer for the Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha Constituency.

