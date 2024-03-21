GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Election expenditure observer arrives in Tirunelveli constituency

March 21, 2024 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau
Collector K.P. Karthikeyan explains the monitoring system in the Election Control Room at Tirunelveli Collectorate to Election Expenditure Observer for Tirunelveli Constituency Kazi Suhail Anees Ahmed on Thursday. Superintendent of Police N. Silambarasan is present. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Election expenditure observer for Tirunelveli Parliamentary constituency Kazi Suhail Anees Ahmed, an Indian Revenue Service officer, arrived at the city on Thursday.

 After holding meeting with Collector and Returning Officer K.P. Karthikeyan, Mr. Kazi Suhail said preparations for conducting free and fair elections on April 19 were going on even as several teams to monitor poll-related expenses by the candidates had already been deployed. The Flying and Static Squads, which had been deployed across the constituency, would further intensify the monitoring of poll expenditures and the movement of unaccounted cash, gifts etc.

 The candidates, as per the norms, had been asked to submit their expenses everyday. The banks had been instructed to closely monitor suspicious financial transactions and inform the same to the officials concerned for further appropriate action. The poll-related advertisements given by the candidates and the political parties in the print, electronic and social media would also be closely followed and accounted for.

 “We appeal to the public to cooperate with the officials to weed out irregularities, if any, by alerting the officials through 1950, 1800-425-8373 or cVIGIL App,” said Mr. Kazi Suhail, who can be reached at 94899 63627.

 Tirunelveli Corporation Commissioner Thakare Shubham Dnyandeorao, Superintendent of Police N. Silambarasan, District Revenue Officer M. Suganya, Deputy Commissioner of Police G.S. Anita, Sub-Collector, Cheranmahadevi, Arpit Jain and Project Director, District Rural Development Agency Suresh participated in the discussion with the Expenditure Observer.

