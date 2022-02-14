Election countermanded
Election to Ward 2 of Watrap Town panchayat has been countermanded following the death of DMK candidate K. Muthiah, 43, on Monday.
The Returning Officer for Watrap Town Panchayat said that based on the death certificate issued by Government Hospital at Watrap, the election, scheduled to be held on February19, has been countermanded.
