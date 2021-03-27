Election control room to look into poll-related complaints

Virudhunagar

27 March 2021 20:05 IST

Virudhunagar District Election Officer and District Collector R. Kannan has appealed to the members of public and representatives of political parties to lodge election-related complaints to the Election Control room functioning round-the-clock.

He said people could lodge the complaints through toll free number 1800-425-2166 and 04562-252100.

They can alert the officials about violations of model code of conduct like distribution of cash, gifts, and hoarding of cash.

The complaints received at the control room would be passed on to the official concerned and immediate action will be taken, he said.

Meanwhile, the Collector said that all TASMAC liquor shops and bars (from F.L 2 to FL 11) except for FL 6 in Virudhunagar district will remain closed between April 4 and April 6 in view of the polling on April 6 for Tamil Nadu Assembly election.

The shops and bars would be closed from 10 a.m. on April 4 till midnight of April 6.

Any violation of the order would attract penal action under Tamil Nadu Liquor (License and Permit) Rules, 1981,the statement added.