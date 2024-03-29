Election campaign starts in right earnest in Tirunelveli and Tenkasi

March 29, 2024 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

With scrutiny of nominations having been completed, the candidates in the electoral battle for the April 19 Parliamentary election for Tirunelveli constituency have started electioneering.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though the roadside temple of Vinayaka on the northeast corner of North Car Street near Swami Nellaiyappar Temple is small, the candidates testing their electoral fortunes in Tirunelveli would start their electioneering only after offering prayers there. Following this tradition, BJP candidate Nainar Nagenthran started his election campaign in Tirunelveli Town on Friday after offering prayers in the dawn.

The priest honoured him with a lotus garland. Since he is still an ardent follower of late Chief Minister and AIADMK founder M.G. Ramachandran, the campaign started along the East Car Street with an MGR’s evergreen song on victory. In his first address near Swami Nellaiyappar Temple, Mr. Nagenthran concentrated more on assuring the voters repeatedly that he would continue to be closer to people from all walks of life as he is being portrayed here as a ‘candidate of untouchable party.’

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve been with people from all walks of life as I was elected to the Assembly in the past and I will continue to be the same,” he said. When he reached Kulaththangarai Mohideen Meera Sahib dargah, the Muslims received the BJP candidate with a shawl.

Though AIADMK candidate M. Jancy Rani was also scheduled to start her campaign from the same temple, it was postponed. “She starts her election campaign from Sunday from Tirunelveli Assembly constituency,” said AIADMK functionaries.

Cadres of Indian Union Muslim League canvassed votes for Congress candidate C. Robert Bruce by distributing pamphlets to Muslims coming out of the mosques in Melapalayam after the Friday prayers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though Naam Thamizhar Katchi’s B. Sathya, the only candidate in the fray without any alliance, started her electioneering a fortnight ago, the election campaign has assumed momentum after party’s coordinator Seeman addressed a public meeting at Melapalayam on Thursday night.

Tenkasi

While the DMK’s campaign in Tenkasi (Reserved) segment is yet to get momentum, rivals Thamizhaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (TMMK) founder B. John Pandian of BJP and Puthiya Thamizhagam founder K. Krishnasamy of AIADMK have taken the election campaign to the next level. Since Mr. John and Dr. Krishnasamy head different Dalit outfits, the rivalry between these two is so intense as their supporters treat this electoral battle as a prestige issue.

Being the local strongman, Mr. John wants to prove his solid presence in Tenkasi segment through this election even though electoral battle for this region is not new for Dr. Krishnasamy.

“We can expect intense and emotional electioneering in the days to come as the cadres of both the candidates are vehemently campaigning, which may give jitters to the common man here,” said a Tenkasi-based hotelier.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.