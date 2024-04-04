Election awareness events conducted in Tirunelveli

April 04, 2024 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Election awareness events organised by the district administration and Tirunelveli Corporation have gathered momentum in the district.

ADVERTISEMENT

The electorate, especially first-time voters and senior citizens, are being encouraged to cast their votes without fail in the Parliamentary election on April 19.

At a meeting with senior citizens above the age of 85 in their houses recently, Corporation Commissioner Thakare Shubham Dnaydeorao gave letters printed like a wedding invitation asking them to participate in the election festival by casting their votes. He also handed Form 12D to enable the senior citizens to cast their votes through postal ballots.

After organising voter awareness event in TDMNS College, South Kallikulam near Valliyoor on Wednesday, the officials led by Tahsildar (Disaster Management) Selvan organised another event at Rani Anna Government College for Women, Pettai, where students painted their faces with voting symbol.

On Thursday, the officials, led by Mr. Thakare Shubham Dnaydeorao, conducted the cent per cent polling awareness event at Sarah Tucker College, Palayamkottai.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.