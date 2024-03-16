Election awareness event held in tribal hamlet

March 16, 2024 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

Election awareness programme was organised at Vellambi tribal hamlet near Thadikkarankonam in Kanniyakumari district on Saturday.

Led by Bibi John, Project Director, Mahalir Thittam, and Special Tahsildar, Social Security Scheme, M. Kolappan, a group of self-help group members organised the awareness programme in the village to stress the importance of enrolling the names of eligible voters in the electoral roll and the need for voting in the Parliamentary election to be held on April 19.

The voters of Vellambi will cast their votes in the polling stations at Keeripaarai.

During the election awareness programme organised at Amirtha Engineering College, Erachakulam on Thursday, the first-time voters were asked to cast their votes without fail and alert the officials through the C-Vigil App in case of any poll code violations.

