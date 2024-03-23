Election awareness campaign in full swing in Kanniyakumari district

March 23, 2024 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - KANNIYAKUMARI

Kanniyakumari district administration officials as part of the election awareness campaign, visited villages near Thiruvattar in the district to explain to the public about the importance of votes.

Under the theme ungal vaaku, ungal kural (your vote, your voice) officials explained the necessity of voting in a democratic country like India to the tribal communities residing in Karimani.

Further, the officials made the people take an oath that their votes were not for sale.

Earlier in the day, Collector and District Election officer P. N. Sridhar visited the sand art which was created at Muttom seashore to spread awareness to the public about the importance of voting.

Speaking to the public, he said that several measures were taken by the officials to spread the message about the importance of elections and casting votes. District administration through distribution of pamphlets, erecting banners and installing selfie centres were taking the message of voting to the maximum number of people residing in the district, he added.

Innovative steps like pasting election awareness messages on public and private vehicles was also being done to educate the people, he said.

