Elected representatives must keep differences aside, work for the benefit of people: HC

May 22, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - MADURAI

Taking a serious view of a panchayat president and vice-president in Tenkasi district being at loggerheads with each other which results in even basic amenities not being provided to villagers, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court observed that it was unfortunate.

Justice C.V. Karthikeyan observed that there could be differences within the family, but they had to be kept aside. Elected representatives must work for the benefit of villagers. Unfortunately, they did not do so.

The court was hearing the petition filed by Annalakshmi, president of Pattakurichi village panchayat. The panchayat comprises six wards. The member of a ward, Murugesan, a close relative of the petitioner, was the vice-president. There had been continuous disputes between the two in their capacity as the president and the vice-president of the panchayat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even basic amenities had not been provided to the villagers. There had been complaints that necessary works had not been carried out. A meeting was conducted in this connection and an enquiry was also conducted in March. Taking into account the dispute between the two, the Tenkasi Collector conferred the power for the implementation of the works to the Block Development Officer. Challenging the move, the present petition was filed.

The court observed that Section 203 of the Tamil Nadu Panchayats Act, 1994, gave the authority to the Collector, who was the Inspector of Panchayats, to execute any works which the panchayat should have executed and to direct that the expenses for the works should be paid by the person having the custody of the Village Panchayat Fund. The order was passed exercising the authority granted under Section 203 of the Act.

Since the president and the vice-president only spread animosity within the panchayat, the Collector, as the Inspector of Panchayats, had every right to step in and pass necessary orders rectifying such attitude, the court observed and dismissed the petition.