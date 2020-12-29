Elderly women robbed by masked men

Madurai

In a daring robbery, four unidentified persons broke into a house at Outpost in Tallakulam and robbed two aged women of 27 sovereigns of jewels and ₹ 85,000 after immobilising them in the early hours of Sunday.

The police said that T. Saroja (66), who was living with her mother Kamalam in the house on Azhagarkoil Road, was shocked to find four persons inside her bedroom at around 3 a.m.

The masked men had gained entry into the house by breaking open the rear door. They tied both the mother and daughter using saris and gagged their mouth. Later, they snatched the gold ornaments and the money from an almirah.

The women managed to free themselves and lodged a complaint on Monday with the Tallakulam police.