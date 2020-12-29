Madurai

Elderly women robbed by masked men

Madurai

In a daring robbery, four unidentified persons broke into a house at Outpost in Tallakulam and robbed two aged women of 27 sovereigns of jewels and ₹ 85,000 after immobilising them in the early hours of Sunday.

The police said that T. Saroja (66), who was living with her mother Kamalam in the house on Azhagarkoil Road, was shocked to find four persons inside her bedroom at around 3 a.m.

The masked men had gained entry into the house by breaking open the rear door. They tied both the mother and daughter using saris and gagged their mouth. Later, they snatched the gold ornaments and the money from an almirah.

The women managed to free themselves and lodged a complaint on Monday with the Tallakulam police.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 29, 2020 9:50:28 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/elderly-women-robbed-by-masked-men/article33447456.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY