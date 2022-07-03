Elderly woman, who fled Sri Lanka, dies in Madurai hospital

Special Correspondent July 03, 2022 20:54 IST

She and her husband were found unconscious on the shore near the Kothandaramar temple

A Sri Lankan woman, Parameswari, 70, of Mannar, who had fled the crisis-hit island nation and clandestinely arrived in Dhaushkodi by boat on June 27, died at the Government Rajaji Hospital on Saturday night. The police said the woman, who was found unconscious with her husband, Periyannan, 80, on the shore near the Kothandaramar temple, was admitted to the hospital for treatment of her head injury. The police said Paramesari and Periyannan had fled Sri Lanka, unable to put up with the economic crisis. A boatman had dropped them in neck-deep water in the dead of night. The couple, who had not eaten the previous night, had struggled a lot to reach the shore. Her body would be taken to Tiruchi for funeral.



