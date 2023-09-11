Elderly woman robbed of gold chain by masked men in Virudhunagar

September 11, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - Virudhunagar

A 54-year-old woman R. Nagalakshmi of Mettugundu was robbed of over three sovereigns of gold by two masked men on Sunday morning.

The woman said that she had gone out of the house to attend nature’s call in the early hours of Sunday.

While she was walking on Palavanatham to Irukkangudi road, two persons came close to her on a motorbike.

The accused who had covered their faces with monkey caps first splashed water on her face. Even before the woman could know what was happening, they started to pull her gold chain.

As the woman offered resistance, one of them took some tool and cut her gold chain and fled the scene after pushing the woman back into a gorge.

The woman, who suffered bruises raised an alarm following which people in the vicinity rushed to her help.

She was treated at the Virudhunagar Medical College Hospital for the injuries.

Soolakkarai police have registered a case of robbery.

