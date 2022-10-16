Elderly woman robbed by unidentified person

An unidentified person robbed three sovereigns of gold chain from an elderly woman after taking her on his bike from her house on the promise of getting her assistance from the Taluk office on Wednesday.

The police said that while K. Pappa (68) of Usilampatti was alone at her house, the stranger came to her house. Her husband, an ex-service man had died six months back.

After introducing himself as an employee from Usilampatti Taluk Office, he told her that the money to be settled to the family on account of death of her husband had been received at the Taluk office.

He said that she could collect the money if she went with him to the Taluk office.

The woman went with him on his motorbike.

After proceeding for some distance on Theni Main Road, the man stopped the bike at Matharai and snatched three sovereigns of gold from her and fled the scene.

Based on her complaint, Usilampatti Town police have registered a case of robbery.