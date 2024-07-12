Elderly woman hospital worker found dead at private hospital; gold ornaments stolen

ADVERTISEMENT

A 70-year-old woman was found dead on the sixth floor of a private hospital on Melur road here on Friday morning.

Police said, one of the patients’ relative in the hospital found the body of the woman named Muthulakshmi lying on the floor. Following this, they informed the hospital staff who in turn informed Mattuthavani police.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police after recovering the body sent it to Government Rajaji Hospital for autopsy. Police on condition of anonymity said gold ornaments in her nose and ears were missing.

The total worth of the stolen gold ornaments is yet to be ascertained; police added. As the police found that many of the deceased’s relatives, including her son, work at the hospital, they could not confirm if the murder was for gain.

They said they are looking into all the available CCTV footages.

Mattuthavani police have registered a case and are investigating.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.