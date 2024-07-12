GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Elderly woman hospital worker found dead at private hospital; gold ornaments stolen

Published - July 12, 2024 09:47 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

 

A 70-year-old woman was found dead on the sixth floor of a private hospital on Melur road here on Friday morning.  

Police said, one of the patients’ relative in the hospital found the body of the woman named Muthulakshmi lying on the floor. Following this, they informed the hospital staff who in turn informed Mattuthavani police.  

Police after recovering the body sent it to Government Rajaji Hospital for autopsy. Police on condition of anonymity said gold ornaments in her nose and ears were missing.  

The total worth of the stolen gold ornaments is yet to be ascertained; police added. As the police found that many of the deceased’s relatives, including her son, work at the hospital, they could not confirm if the murder was for gain.  

They said they are looking into all the available CCTV footages. 

Mattuthavani police have registered a case and are investigating.  

