Elderly woman from Theni duped by trickster from New Delhi; his bank account frozen

The Theni district cyber crime wing police arrested Abhijit Singh, 36, from Dwarka New Delhi on charges of cheating and committing fraud under IT Act Section 66 D and recovered 104 debit/credit cards, 28 cheque books, five mobile phones and a laptop on Monday.

The accused was produced before a court here for judicial custody.

Following a complaint from G. Banumathi, 78, of Ganguvarpatti, the police registered a case.

It is said that the complainant received a call from a person, who claimed himself to be an officer from Mumbai police. He had told the victim that a SIM card was purchased using her Aadhaar card and that the SIM was used in hawala transactions running to several hundreds of crores.

The complainant further stated that the caller claimed to have accessed to her bank account and thus instructed her to transfer the money to the account given by him for digital verification. Not knowing that she was being tricked, the victim had reportedly transferred ₹ 24.50 lakh to five different accounts as indicated by the caller.

Under such circumstances, she had lodged the complaint with the police.

A team of officers after gathering inputs swiftly went to Delhi and arrested Abhijit Singh, who holds an MBA degree.

Based on the confession, the police realised that the accused had many bank accounts in different names in both public sector and private banks. He transferred the money received from Banumathi to some of the accounts of his accomplices, it was found.

A senior officer said that they had arrested the accused in Delhi and after obtaining a transit warrant, he was brought to Theni for discreet probe. The bank accounts had been frozen and two other accomplices were yet to be arrested.

The police appealed to the public not to entertain calls from strangers. They can inform the police about such calls and avoid giving personal details which would lead to online crimes.