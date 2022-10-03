Elderly woman found dead on rail track

ADVERTISEMENT

A 65-year-old woman was found dead on the railway track near M.V.M. Nagar in Dindigul on Monday.

Palani Railway Police identified the deceased as M. Chandra of Marudhanikulam near Mettupatti in Dindigul district. She was a cook.

Preliminary investigation revealed that she was hit by a tamping machine, that was passing by around 3 p.m. The body, retrieved around 4 p.m., was shifted to Dindigul Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

A case of unnatural death was registered under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure and further investigation is on, the police stated.