Elderly woman found dead at home near Sivaganga

October 03, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

The Hindu Bureau

A 70-year-old woman, K. Lakshmi of Kollangudi in Sivaganga district, was found dead with bleeding from her nose and ears in her house on Tuesday evening.

With relatives of the woman complaining that her gold chain and a pair of earrings were missing from her body, police suspect that it could be a case of murder for gain.

The deceased, a widow, was a mother of three married children and she was living alone in a thickly-populated area.

One of her relatives had seen the woman lying dead on the floor at her house at around 4 p.m. The police have not ruled out the possibility of the woman having been smothered to death.

The police said an unidentified woman had come to her house in the afternoon. It is suspected that the woman had promised to help the deceased get ₹1,000 monthly assistance under Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thogai scheme.

The police have found a video clip of the woman walking in the vicinity. A sniffer dog was pressed into service. Forensic experts lifted fingerprints from the spot.

Kalaiyarkoil police are investigating.

