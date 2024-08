A 78-year-old woman died in a road accident on West Veli Street in Madurai on Wednesday evening. P. Palaniyammal while walking on the road was hit by a speeding bike. Sustaining serious injuries she was admitted to Government Rajaji Hospital. But, while undergoing treatment, she died.

