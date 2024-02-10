Elderly woman dies in road accident near Teppakulam in Madurai

February 10, 2024 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - MADURAI

A 75-year-old woman, riding pillion on a bike, was killed after the vehicle was dashed by an autorickshaw near Teppakulam in Madurai on Friday.

According to police, U. Saroja of Jaihindpuram was travelling with her son on a two-wheeler. When they were going near Maharajan Ambalam Rajammal Marriage Hall, the bike was hit by an auto from behind, and both of them were thrown off the bike.

Public rushed them to Rajaji Government Hospital, where doctors declared the woman brought dead.

ADVERTISEMENT

Traffic Investigation Wing police have registered a case in this regard.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.