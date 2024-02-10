ADVERTISEMENT

Elderly woman dies in road accident near Teppakulam in Madurai

February 10, 2024 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

A 75-year-old woman, riding pillion on a bike, was killed after the vehicle was dashed by an autorickshaw near Teppakulam in Madurai on Friday.

According to police, U. Saroja of Jaihindpuram was travelling with her son on a two-wheeler. When they were going near Maharajan Ambalam Rajammal Marriage Hall, the bike was hit by an auto from behind, and both of them were thrown off the bike.

Public rushed them to Rajaji Government Hospital, where doctors declared the woman brought dead.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Traffic Investigation Wing police have registered a case in this regard.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US